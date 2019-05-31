Local News

Two injured in Dunbar stabbing

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:26 PM EDT

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) -  Dunbar police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that they believe occurred on 16th and Virginia Street Thursday night. 

According to security video, the two male victims stumbled back to a local house across from Gino's. They were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

Dunbar Police describe the suspect as a very light skinned, white male. If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call Dunbar Police at 304-348-8111.

