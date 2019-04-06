Closings/Delays

Two People Were Injured Saturday After a KRT Bus Crashed

The bus rear-ended a car Saturday Afternoon

Posted: Apr 06, 2019 04:04 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 06, 2019 06:48 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Saturday afternoon a KRT bus was involved in an accident. It occurred on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lee Street.

Charleston Police and the Charleston Fire Department responded, two people were transported from the crash their conditions are unknown.

