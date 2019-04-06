Two People Were Injured Saturday After a KRT Bus Crashed
The bus rear-ended a car Saturday Afternoon
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Saturday afternoon a KRT bus was involved in an accident. It occurred on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lee Street.
Charleston Police and the Charleston Fire Department responded, two people were transported from the crash their conditions are unknown.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
