UPDATE: Ashland Police make arrest linked to bank robbery

Posted: Apr 05, 2019 12:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2019 10:42 AM EDT

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - UPDATE (4/7/19):

Following an extensive man hunt, Ashland Police have arrested Danny P. Chaffin for Friday's bank robbery at the Bluegrass Federal Credit Union.

Police said leads generated by citizens helped obtain two search warrants. The Boyd County Sheriff's Department also assisted on the hunt.

Chaffin was located in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue. He was tranported to jail and is charged with Robbery along with some outstanding robbery warrants as well.

ORIGINAL (4/5/19):

Officers are looking into a robbery at a local credit union. 

Ashland Police and the Kentucky State Police are currently looking for a suspect. 

According to a spokesperson for the Ashland Police Department it happened just after 9 a.m., Friday at Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union on Carter Avenue. 

Officers are still on scene. 

