UPDATE: Missing teenager from Mink Shoals has been located
MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (WOWK) -
UPDATE
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Skyler M. Ward, a missing juvenile from Mink Shoals, was located by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at a relatives residence. Skyler Ward had been missing since December 08, 2018.
UPDATE
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is continuing to request help in the search for a missing 16-year-old from Mink Shoals.
Skyler McKenzie Ward has been missing since Saturday, December 8th.
Ward is described as 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has straight blonde hair and is known to carry a leopard print backpack.
ORIGINAL
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in the search for a missing 16-year-old from Mink Shoals.
Deputies say Skyler McKenzie Ward has been missing since Saturday morning when she left a relative's house before 6 AM.
Ward is described as 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has straight blonde hair and is known to carry a leopard print backpack.
According to deputies, Ward has ties to both Charleston, WV and Jackson County, WV.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- W.Va. participating in states' lawsuit over generic drugs
- The Latest: Brennan, Sherman brief Democrats on Iran
- Seeking Brexit support, May offers vote on new referendum
- California reporter wants cops to return his seized property
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.