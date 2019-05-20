UPDATE: Missing teenager from Mink Shoals has been located

Skyler McKenzie Ward has been missing since Saturday, December 8th.

Ward is described as 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has straight blonde hair and is known to carry a leopard print backpack.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in the search for a missing 16-year-old from Mink Shoals.

Deputies say Skyler McKenzie Ward has been missing since Saturday morning when she left a relative's house before 6 AM.

According to deputies, Ward has ties to both Charleston, WV and Jackson County, WV.