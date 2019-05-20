Local News

UPDATE: Missing teenager from Mink Shoals has been located

Posted: May 19, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 01:55 PM EDT

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (WOWK) -

UPDATE

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Skyler M. Ward, a missing juvenile from Mink Shoals, was located by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at a relatives residence.   Skyler Ward had been missing since December 08, 2018.  

UPDATE

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is continuing to request help in the search for a missing 16-year-old from Mink Shoals.

Skyler McKenzie Ward has been missing since Saturday, December 8th.

Ward is described as 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has straight blonde hair and is known to carry a leopard print backpack. 

ORIGINAL

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in the search for a missing 16-year-old from Mink Shoals. 

Deputies say Skyler McKenzie Ward has been missing since Saturday morning when she left a relative's house before 6 AM. 

Ward is described as 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has straight blonde hair and is known to carry a leopard print backpack. 

According to deputies, Ward has ties to both Charleston, WV and Jackson County, WV. 

