UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Charleston Shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE: 4/7/19 @ 10:45 p.m.

According to police, the shooting occurred in an alley off of Florida Street, between 1st and 2nd Avenue on the West Side of Charleston.

Police say the altercation appears to have begun with a marijuana drug deal. CPD arrested and charged John Austin Miller, 22 with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, shooting within 500 feet of a school, and possession with intent to deliver. Police stopped Miller with a gun and marijuana after the crime.

Two people were injured during the incident and were transported to the hospital for treatment. One person was in the company of Miller and sustained a laceration to his head as a result of being pistol-whipped. He has been released from the hospital. A second person sustained a gunshot wound to the face and is still in the hospital. Miller has been charged with shooting him.

A residence in the area, occupied by an elderly female, was struck by gunfire, but she was not injured.

UPDATE: 4/7/19 @ 7:30 p.m.

Two people are injured after a shooting on Charleston's West Side.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Florida Street in Charleston.

According to police, one person was shot in the face, and another was pistol-whipped and grazed by a bullet. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say 12 to 15 shots were fired, and one shot went into an innocent bystander's residence. No injuries were reported.

The suspect in the shooting was apprehended shortly thereafter and taken into custody.

Charleston Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, and the Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL: 4/7/19 @ 5:50 p.m.

According to dispatch, two people have been shot in the 200 Block of Florida Street in Charleston. The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the victims' conditions are unknown and a suspect is being detained.

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.