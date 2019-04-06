UPDATE: Suspect identified in West Side homicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - UPDATE (4/6/19):

Gerard Matthew Spencer, 35, of Charleston is currently wanted for the 1st degree murder of Ronald Seawright.

Spencer is still on the run.

ORIGINAL (4/6/19):

An early morning shooting leaves one man dead after being shot once in the head.

Ronald L. Seawright Jr., 32, was found dead at the scene around 2:30am, April 6th, 2019 in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue.

Suspects have not been identified at this time and no arrests have been made.

The Charleston Police Department asks anyone with information to call their criminal investigation division at (304) 348-8111.