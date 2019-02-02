Walmart to start offering bonuses to employees with good attendance

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BENTONVILLE, AR (WCMH) - Walmart workers will soon have a new way to boost their paychecks.

The company plans to give bonuses to its employees who don't call out often.

Officials with Walmart say the goal is to reward those who come to work every day.

Right now, Walmart employees can have up to nine absences per every six month period. The new policy will trim that to five-days.

In addition to that employees will get six "Protected PTO" days every year, which can be used for sicknesses and emergencies.

The "Protected PTO" doesn't count against attendance tallies.

This means entry-level workers can earn nearly $600 extra per quarter.

Supervisors can earn about $900 in that time frame.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the country.