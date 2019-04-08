Wayne County man caught with loaded gun at Huntington airport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A West Virginia man was caught with this loaded gun in his carry-on bag at the Huntington Tri-State Airport checkpoint on Monday, April 8th. (TSA photo)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wayne County man was caught by the Transportation Security Administration with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at the Huntington Tri-State Airport checkpoint, according to the TSA

TSA officers stopped the Genoa, West Virginia, resident with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber in the morning of Monday, April 8th, 2019.

TSA contacted the airport police, who came to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun, and detained him for questioning.

The man told TSA officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

People who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. Even individuals with gun carry permits are not permitted to carry a gun on an aircraft. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

The complete list of penalties is posted online. ​​​​​​

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. The gun must be brought to the airline check-in counter to be placed in the belly of the plane with other checked baggage. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.