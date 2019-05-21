West Virginia lawmakers return, shelve education bills

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The special session kicked off Monday and lawmakers have already started working on tackling the fifteen bills sent back from the Governor for technical reasons.

Today was selected to begin the special session due to an interim committees meetings, ultimately saving tax payers's money.

The first thing this morning, the joint legislative committee on flooding received an update on schools destroyed in the 2016 flood.

On the agenda? Three state school building authority officials testifed where Kanawha and Nicholas County schools stand.

Herbert Hoover High, Richwood High, Richwood Middle, Summersville Middle, and Clendenin Elementary schools were all destroyed in the 2016 flood, none of which have been rebuilt.

"I think we agree the process has been way too slow," remarked Senator Greg Boso (R) of Nicholas County.

The work did not end there though. The Governor has over thirty bills on the call for the House and Senate to get through in the special session. They include supplemental bills, as well as bills with technical issued, like opportunity zones.

"Yeah, fifty-five opportunity zones and fifity five counties - so you'd think there would be an opportunity zone in every county but that's really not the case," says Delegate Caleb Hanna (R) of Webster County.

Or medical marijuana vertical integration.

"Without vertical integration, it makes the program too costly to even get into," said Rusty Williams, with the WV Medical Cannabis Advisory Board.

One thing you won't be seeing is education.

"There's no reason education shouldn't be the first priority - it's our first priority," replied Senator and Minority Leader Roman Prezioso (D) of Marion County.

Senate Democrats are holding a press conference before the session, introducing eight education bills they want taken up immediately.

Those bills include expanding wraparound services and vocational and technical programs statewide.