White House staff join Capito in local walk tour

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sen. Shelley Moore Capito hosted a walk tour in the Capitol City to discuss opportunity zones within the state.

Accompanying her was White House staff and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

The walk with local, state and federal leaders is in continuation of the opportunity zones initiative which is a federal tax incentive program for prospective startup investors.

White House Opportunity and Revitalization Executive Director, Scott Turner believes Charleston and other opportunity zones in West Virginia have great potential:

"There's potential here and it's going to take great creativity. It's going to take everybody working together from the federal, local, state, (and) community partnership. This is a team effort, but I believe if the team comes together, there can be great things done here in Charleston."

Mayor Amy Goodwin said if there is a time to grow economically in the state and within Charleston, now is the time to do it.

"Nothing is off the table. I think private investment is always a great thing in the center of the city, and our mall is in a prime position. We just invested a hundred million dollars into our Coliseum and Convention Center. So this is a perfect, perfect time opportunity for an investor to come in and really make a difference in downtown Charleston", remarked Mayor Goodwin.

Turner will return to Washington D.C. with a full report for the Community and Revitalization committee, so they can continue to work to dispersing federal funds for opportunity zones across the nation.

West Virginia alone has 55 opportunity zones statewide.