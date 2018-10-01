Woman Arrested, 300+ Xanax Pills Recovered After Traffic Stop in West Hamlin
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Hamlin Police say a woman has been arrested and 310 Xanax pills have been taken off the streets after a traffic stop in Lincoln County.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Louise Craddock is charged with possession with intent to deliver.
Officers say they received a tip that she would be driving through Hamlin, she committed a traffic crime, so they pulled her over.
Craddock admitted to having the pills in the front seat, according to police.
Craddock was arraigned this morning in magistrate court.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
