Woman Arrested, 300+ Xanax Pills Recovered After Traffic Stop in West Hamlin

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 04:12 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 05:25 PM EDT

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Hamlin Police say a woman has been arrested and 310 Xanax pills have been taken off the streets after a traffic stop in Lincoln County.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Louise Craddock is charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Officers say they received a tip that she would be driving through Hamlin, she committed a traffic crime, so they pulled her over.

Craddock admitted to having the pills in the front seat, according to police.

Craddock was arraigned this morning in magistrate court.

