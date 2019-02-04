Woman Pulled Over With Multiple Alcoholic Beverages and Three Minors in Her Car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police have charged a woman with aggravated DUI after stopping her with three minors and numerous alcoholic beverage containers in her vehicle.

According to Charleston Police, during the "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk" campaign Sunday evening, they pulled over Martha Edele, 35 years old of Charleston.

Edele was arrested by the Charleston Police Department on Sunday after her vehicle was stopped ion Bradford Street after traffic violations were observed over a three block span.

There were numerous alcoholic beverage containers located in the vehicle. Edele will be arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.