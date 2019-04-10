Local News

WVSP Troopers search for missing teen girl

By:

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 05:30 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 05:30 PM EDT

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police is looking for a missing teenage girl from Nicholas County.

Troopers say Barbara Martin, 15, was last seen with her boyfriend, William Henderson, on the morning of April 9th, 2019, in the Swiss area of Nicholas County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Barbara Marin please contact Summersville Detachment at 304-872-0800.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local