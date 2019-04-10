WVSP Troopers search for missing teen girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police is looking for a missing teenage girl from Nicholas County.

Troopers say Barbara Martin, 15, was last seen with her boyfriend, William Henderson, on the morning of April 9th, 2019, in the Swiss area of Nicholas County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Barbara Marin please contact Summersville Detachment at 304-872-0800.