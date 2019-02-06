WVSP: Woman with Special Needs Attacked During Cabell County Home Invasion
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Detachment of the West Virginia State Police report a woman with special needs was beaten during a home invasion in Cabell County.
Troopers say the attack occurred around 11:30 AM on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 on the 4900 block of West Pea Ridge Road in Cabell County.
Troopers describe the suspect as a white man, and they believe he broke into the home thinking nobody was there at the time.
Once inside he struck the woman and fled the scene in a gray car, according to troopers.
She was treated at St. Mary's Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the WV State Police in Huntington at 304-528-5555.
