WVSP: Woman with Special Needs Attacked During Cabell County Home Invasion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Detachment of the West Virginia State Police report a woman with special needs was beaten during a home invasion in Cabell County.

Troopers say the attack occurred around 11:30 AM on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 on the 4900 block of West Pea Ridge Road in Cabell County.

Troopers describe the suspect as a white man, and they believe he broke into the home thinking nobody was there at the time.

Once inside he struck the woman and fled the scene in a gray car, according to troopers.

She was treated at St. Mary's Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WV State Police in Huntington at 304-528-5555.