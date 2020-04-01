Local non-profit holds statewide “Bear Hunt” to keep kids and parents busy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Local non-profit, WV Kids Count is hosting a different kind of scavenger hunt to encourage kids to get out with their families and have some socially-responsible fun.

WV Kids Count created a statewide “Bear Hunt” where people put teddy bears in their front windows for families to walk or drive around neighborhoods and find the bears.

WV Kids Count Community Engagement Specialist, Bobbie Spry said she got the idea from states like Texas who were doing it.

“People in the community, they put teddy bears or stuffed animals, people are putting out whatever they can find and you go on a hunt, you get in your car, if it’s a nice day, you go for a walk, take a pen and paper and count how many you find.”

“It’s a great way to get out into the community, it’s a great way to keep your kids engaged and do something with the family and when you see your kids smile, it just gives you so much peace of mind,” said Spry.

West Virginia Kids Count encourages everyone to participate, whether you are hunting bears or displaying them in a window.