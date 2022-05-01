HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Stepping Stones Incorporation announced one out of the six tiny homes scheduled for delivery arrived in Huntington today.

The six homes were funded by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington.

The organization says these homes will be used as a way to “provide a path to independence for youth transitioning from the Foster Care System to independence.”







While living in the homes young men will learn life skills like managing money, paying utilities, cooking, and more. They will also learn job-related skills while working and pursuing individual education goals.

