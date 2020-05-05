Coronavirus in West Virginia: Local nonprofits finding ways to give amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Local nonprofits are still finding ways to collect donations while social distancing.

United Way’s across West Virginia are holding a drive up “Country Roads Food Drive” to collect food and toiletry items during the pandemic.

The need for donations is up, but donations are down due to lack of fundraisers.

Margaret O’Neal, executive director of United Way Charleston, said continuing to donate during these tough times is crucial.

“For us, it’s just making sure people still have food available,” said O’Neal, “Its been the number one request that we get through 211. So, it’s really important. people have enough to worry about right now with jobs, having your kids home, and having to home school. We don’t want people having food insecurity on the top of their list.”

The food drive will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday at United Way Charleston.

