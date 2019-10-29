Local pro wrestling groups team up to put on free show in Elk City

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Victor Lovett sat down to get a fresh haircut at Bully Trap Barber Shop in Elk City Tuesday. He needs to look his best for a special occasion. He’ll be wearing a suit and tie but not the kind you might think.

Before the big All Elite Wrestling show Wednesday there will be a free wrestling show in Charleston featuring talent from four local wrestling companies.

Lovett will be one of many area wrestlers participating in the event. After his hair cut he put on his signature blue pineapple jacket and matching tie to become his alter ego Vic Victory and record promos for social media.

“I mean it is thriving in West Virginia,” Lovett said. “We are wrestling country.”

When they heard AEW was coming to town for a show local promoters and Michael Young, co-owner of Bully Trap Barber Shop got an idea to join forces and put on an epic free show featuring local talent before the big show across the river.

“I’m a wrestling fan,” Young said. “So if I have a chance to put on a show outside of my barbershop I’m going to do it.”

Businesses in the Elk City area embraced the idea as well. They’ll be handing out gift cards and setting up booths during the event.

“Every body is connected to wrestling,” Lovett said.

The ring will be set up in the parking lot across from Gonzo Burger right beside of the large Charles Jupiter Hamilton mural.

The show is free and there will be free food and candy as well.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. will happen rain or shine. It will feature stars from Pro Wrestling Conquest, Remix Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Inception and All Star Wrestling.

“I hope the thing that people take away from what they see is that independent wrestling is valuable. That independent wrestling is worth going out and seeing because it is,” Lovett said.

