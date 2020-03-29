Local race group launches first “social-distance” 5k

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Since 2007, Tristate Racer has hosted hundreds of races across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, and this weekend held the first-ever, “social-distance virtual 5k”.

This race is completed alone, the racer chooses the course and himself/herself and then submit the time online on an honor system.

The 5k must be completed this weekend, March 28th-29th. To signup, you must register online for a $20 entry fee.

The money raised goes to support area food banks during this difficult time. Racers will be mailed a t-shirt and those with the best times have the chance to win a Fitbit Flex 2 and door prizes.

13 News Reporter Haley Kosik participated at Sissonville High School’s track.

Many other virtual 5ks are planned for the future.

