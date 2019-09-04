Local school sees more positive behavior with new method

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – School isn’t the same as it was a generation ago, and neither are the teaching methods. In the past, students were often rewarded with a sticker, but now, one local school is using a new technique to teach kindness, courage, giving, and creativity.

A brand new student at Poage Elementary in Ashland gets to spin-the-wheel to find out what “house” he’s going to.

Principal Katie Holbrook says there are four different houses: Altruismo, the house of givers; Amistad, the house of friendship; Revure, the house of dreamers; and Isibindi, the house of courage.

“The wheel knows what house you belong in based on the powers you have,” Holbrook said. “These students have all of these powers.”

Robin Stanfield teaches fifth grade and says the way kids are influenced in the outside world affects their behavior.

“The voices outside of this school, and even in the world, are ‘Look at me! It’s all about me!’ and we’re trying to change that,” Stanfield said. “We’re trying to change, ‘Let’s look at each other, let’s help each other.”

Each house, or team’s, behavior is tracked by school administration on an app. Parents get a text or email when their child as be awarded a point for their team, as well. Students can get points for anything positive and once it’s logged their photo is displayed on one of two flat screen TV’s in the school’s main hallway.

The teams have their own hand signals, too, which teacher say not only adds to the fun, but it also strengthens the relationship between student and teacher.

Tina Chapman also teaches fifth grade and she says it makes students feel like they are a special part of something.

“They all want to be a part of it and they want to be a part of that house,” Chapman said. “It’s a unity, I guess, like a unity we have.”

Principal Holbrook says the bond between a student and a teacher plays a role in how receptive that student is what they are being taught.

“When you have a relationship with a child it’s going to go a lot farther than when you just stand up and deliver a lesson,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said she got the idea from educator Ron Clark who uses positive reward methods to instill character and discipline students need to be successful in and out of school.