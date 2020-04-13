Local senior program moves workshops online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – For the last two years, a group of women have been making it their mission to help make life a little easier for the seniors in their communities.

These women make up a program called “WV It Takes A Village” where each individual brings their expertise to the table to help senior citizens succeed in their every day lives, but recently this has been a challenge due to the Coronavirus, but they’ve come up with a solution.

WV It Takes A Village hosts seminars and workshops to help educate and assist seniors and keep them up to date on what’s new in an every-changing society.

Virtual Senior Outreach, Tabitha Justice said, “By the time a senior needs help they either don’t know where to go or maybe because the medication they’re taking or their age, they no longer even see that they need help, and even if they understand they need help, they don’t know who to reach out to, who they can trust.”

Individuals from different businesses and organizations interested in the programs mission attend seminars to learn how to better their services for seniors in their communities.

“We just wanted to create a way for the people who are already doing what they were doing, really good, we can network together to make sure the best services are available,” said Justice.

Once those individuals are trained they then can help build stronger and healthies communities that are elderly-friendly.

But due to the Coronavirus, the workshops are now being ,oved online, starting tomorrow with “Virtual Smiles” that will teach seniors how to stay in touch with famile during this tough time.

The Seminar host, Michelle Burk with Kanawha County Schools said, “Remembering that right now, people who are not essential workers have a little more time at home and to even make time for people who maybe are quarantined alone and don’t have someone to talk to every day, so finding ways to make that Facetime.”

WV It Takes A Village serves the Kanawha Valley as well as the surrounding areas. They have the next two weeks planned out for virtual workshops that are being broadcasted via Facebook Live on the Group’s page.