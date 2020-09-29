Local, state and federal candidates say West Virginia childcare reforms can’t wait

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Today in Huntington local, state, and federal candidates got together to outline what they say is historic legislation.

The three candidates held a socially distanced event in the St. Cloud Commons park to discuss their proposal to revamp the childcare systems currently in place in West Virginia.

Their plan especially focuses on daycare and foster care.

“The bottom line is if West Virginia is to secure a successful future, reverse our population decline, cure the addiction epidemic, and heal our communities, we must invest in the well-being of our children.” Jeanette Rowsey, candidate for West Virginia House of Delegates, District 17

Jeanette Rowsey, Hilary Turner, and Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh are part of a statewide initiative called “West Virginia Can’t Wait”—a coalition of 102 candidates across party lines who refuse to accept corporate donations.

They were here to advocate for a common goal—improving children’s welfare in West Virginia.

“This bill would provide more funding for childcare, for our children and families here in West Virginia, which I think is really needed, especially right now with the pandemic.” Hilary Turner, candidate for U.S. Congress, West Virginia District 3

Hilary Turner, candidate for U.S. Congress, West Virginia District 3, spoke about why she supports this proposal.

According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, recent statistics show West Virginia has the fourth-highest child poverty rate in the nation. Nearly one in four West Virginia children live in families that are below the poverty line—even before the pandemic struck.

‘West Virginia Can’t Wait’ says there are few options for parents with children younger than school age.

Local child therapist Shellie Bini says legislation to promote funding for childcare is important for the area.

“I think it’s very crucial to happen within the short term. I do feel like it’s long overdue for this population, especially for the birth to three population. There could be additional programs available for the families of Huntington and for the state of West Virginia.” Shellie Bini, certified occupational therapy assistant, West Virginia Birth to Three

If passed, this legislation is aimed at raising the income limit for child care subsidies to 400 percent of the federal poverty level—meaning more people will be eligible for the assistance—and it will provide additional funding for quality assurance and training of childcare providers.

Rowsey says it will also try to help the foster care system in the state become more efficient.

Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, City Council candidate, Huntington District, supports the proposal.

“Our priorities in West Virginia in paying for and educating and training our childcare workers are just not at the same level as they are in other states.” Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, City Council candidate, Huntington District

Rowsey and the other candidates say if passed, they plan for the funding to come from their ‘Penny Plan,’ which is meant to place a one percent tax on people who own more than two million dollars in assets, and not the middle and lower classes.

For more information on the plan and ‘West Virginia Can’t Wait,’ visit their website.

