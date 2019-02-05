Local Teachers Prepare Community Outreach After Education Bill Passes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - After the passage of Senate Bill 451, local teachers gathered Monday afternoon to brainstorm. The teachers say they believe community outreach is needed to show people what this bill will actually do in West Virginia.

"We want to break it down and make it easy for people to understand what kind of changes would happen if we did have charter schools, educational savings accounts these kind of things," said Teacher Jay O'Neal.

Education groups have already expressed their distate for the education reform bill but Senate President Mitch Carmichael says this bill will actually help educators.

"I think reasonable teachers will look at this and say this is a good deal for us," said Senate President Mitch Carmichael.

Carmichael also said he is absolutely confident the bill will be taken up in the House of Delegates very soon.