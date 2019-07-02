Local woman accepted into professional military law corps

A woman originally from Flatwoods, KY has been accepted into a professional military law corps for the United States Air Force.

Ambrosia McKenzie, a former resident of Flatwoods, KY and high school graduate of Russell High School, has recently been accepted into the Judge Advocate General Corps, otherwise known as JAG Corps.

The JAG Corps is described as an elite group of law professionals that deal with any legal services regarding the military.

From Ohio University Southern to the University of Cincinnati College of Law, McKenzie has grown through her journey in becoming an attorney and she has proven she is ready for her new career path.

“He said, ‘Hi is this McKenzie?’ and I said, ‘yes it is.’ He said, ‘I’m just calling to let you know you’ve been accepted into the Air Force JAG Program’ and I said, ‘Are you serious?’ and he laughed and he said, ‘Yes, I’m serious. You’ve been accepted.’ and I was just so excited. So, I started crying and I called my mom, my grandma, and just called every family member I could think of and I’m like, ‘I got accepted, I got accepted!'” Ambrosia McKenzie told us regarding her original reaction.

McKenzie will be continuing law school for two more years with extra courses pertaining to the Air Force to better prepare her for her career as an Air Force Attorney.