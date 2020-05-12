$1.1 million allotted for WV veteran housing

CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has allotted an extra $1,118,403 to the West Virginia Community Action Partnership.

The organization will use the funds towards housing services for West Virginia veterans as the lead agency for the supportive services for veteran families.

SSVF Program Manager Leah Willis said homeless veterans are more vulnerable now because of strained resources during the coronavirus pandemic

“Instead of putting our veterans on the street, with this extra funding we’re able to put them into a hotel until we’re able to secure adequate housing for them,” she said.

Willis said veterans usually receive help within about two weeks of applying, but it might take longer due to the pandemic.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories