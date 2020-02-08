$1.9 million in hazard mitigation grants award to Wood County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that the State of West Virginia has been awarded $1,922,410 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to acquire and demolish 11 flood-prone residential structures located in Wood County.

This grant funding, in response to the June 2016 Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, is part of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The purpose of HMGP is to enact mitigation measures reducing the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.

The grant award provides funding to Wood County for the acquisition and demolition of 11 single-family homes. The removal of these homes will reduce future flood loss and National Flood Insurance Program payments as well as the need for emergency and medical response during flood events.

“This funding allows us to remove more West Virginia families from harm’s way,” said Gov. Justice. “Projects like these save our citizens money and free up assets to allow us to help more people during emergencies. We thank our federal partners for their help in getting us this funding.”

The properties are to be converted to green space and deed restricted in accordance with FEMA program requirements pursuant to 44 CFR 206.434 (e). The completed work will comply with all applicable federal, state, and local rules and regulations.

FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the State. The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) works alongside FEMA at the State level on these recovery efforts. It is the State’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipient receives this award.

The HMGP is one of the many voluntary grant programs available following a disaster. HMGP is funded by FEMA and managed in West Virginia by DHSEM.