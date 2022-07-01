FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One more law enforcement officer has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Thursday shooting in Allen, Kentucky, according to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Prestonsburg Police Department says the officer was Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins, Badge No. 533. The statement came on Friday at 10:42 p.m.

According to Prestonsburg PD, Officer Chaffins worked over the years for his community as an EMT, firefighter and police officer.

“You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier,” Prestonsburg PD says on Facebook. “The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life — saving another.”

Earlier on Friday around 3:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) stated that Officer Chaffins was in the hospital in critical condition.

KSP also said on Friday that two additional law enforcement officers died, four officers were injured, and one civilian was injured as a result of the shooting. Before Officer Chaffins died, he was considered one of the four injured. Now a total of three officers have been killed in the shooting that happened Thursday around 6:44 p.m.

This is a developing story that 13 News will update as the investigation continues.