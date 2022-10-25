WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit on Tuesday.

Brandy is being charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Pseudoephedrine Altered.

Arrested: Brandy King (Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Department) Wanted: Harmon “Odell” Whitt (Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies say Harmon “Odell” Whitt is wanted from this investigation. If you have anyone information on Whitt’s whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-272-6378 or Wayne County 911 at 304-272-6363