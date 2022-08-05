Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Sophia Pisano)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 2:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street.

Charleston Police say one person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired but no other injuries were reported. According to police, a vehicle was also struck by gunfire, but there is no threat to the community.

CPD says multiple people have been detained, but no arrests have been made at this time.

WOWK 13 News has a crew on scene and will bring you more details as they become available.