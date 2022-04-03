MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One person is dead and one has been flown to the hospital after a car crash on Old Route 3 near Inez.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, another person involved in the crash has refused treatment.

They say Old Route 3 near Sycamore Estates in Inez will be closed for, “several hours.” They are telling people to avoid the area.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Martin County Coroner, Inez Fire and Rescue and Martin County Rescue have all responded to the crash.