SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 11 p.m.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries of one of the victims, dispatchers say.

They say no arrests have been made.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are on the scene.