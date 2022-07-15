NETTIE, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 on WV Route 20 near the Cheer Lane intersection in Nettie. Troopers say a pickup truck with two occupants crossed into the opposite lane and struck a log truck head-on.

The WVSP says the driver of the pickup, identified as Anthony O’Brien, 42, of Leivasy, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the pickup truck was flown to an area hospital for medical treatment, according to the WVSP. Troopers say she her condition was last reported to be “serious but stable.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.