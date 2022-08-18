SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a crash this morning in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers received a call around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 involving a two-vehicle crash on State Route 823 just south of the Lucasville Minford Road exit.

Troopers say one person died at the scene, and a second person was taken by ambulance for medical treatment due to injuries.

Names are not being released at this time until next of kin are notified, troopers say.