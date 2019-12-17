1 suspected dead in Greenup County water rescue

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — One person is suspected dead and authorities have suspended their rescue efforts in high water in Greenup County, Kentucky. Dispatchers tell us the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. on December 17, 2019, of someone needing help in the Load area along State Route 2 and State Route 7.

Kentucky State Police says one person has died but the Greenup County Coroner says while they believe the driver may have been killed, they don’t know for certain.

Water from the Tygarts Creek flooded the area. The rescue efforts were called off because the water rose several feet in just a few hours, and they have to wait for it to recede.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation. No other information is being released at this time.

