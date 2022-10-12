UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene.

Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital, and a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names will not be released until family members have been notified.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon.

Putnam County dispatch says that the single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Charleston Rd. and McClane Pike in the Red House area at around 12:20 p.m. They say one person died and that one person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of the transported person’s injuries.

Charleston Rd. is shut down at McLane Pike. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.