PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a crash in Putnam County.

According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 on U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Dispatchers say one person was pronounced dead and two people were injured in the crash. of those injured, one person was airlifted to a hospital and the other was treated at the scene and released. The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

According to dispatchers, US 35 is currently closed at the crash site and traffic is being diverted to Route 817.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County EMS, the Winfield Fire Department and the Teays Valley EMS responded to the scene.