LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling south allegedly veered left of center striking a northbound vehicle head-on.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Cobalt, identified by deputies as Della Browning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say two juveniles were also in the Cobalt at the time of the crash. One juvenile was flown to a Charleston hospital and was in critical condition as of Thursday night, deputies say. The second juvenile was taken to a local medical center and treated for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the driver of the second vehicle was flown to a Huntington hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.