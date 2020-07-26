1 dead after being stuck by train

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers dispatched to the location at approximately 4:40 a.m. According to officers, the pedestrian was struck by a CSX train traveling west near the 5500 block of Lancaster Ave. intersection.

Medical officials pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Traffic Division.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories