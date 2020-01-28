1 dead after pedestrian struck in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 has confirmed that 1 person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The accident occurred on Elk River Road and Arbuckle Lane. Both lanes of US 119 are shut down. Clendenin Police, Kanawha County Emergency Management, Clendenin Fire, Kanawha County Deputies are on scene. No further information at this time, we will keep you updated as we get more details.

