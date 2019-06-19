1  of  2
Breaking News
1 dead after RV crash in Putnam County 1 of 2 men wanted in Charleston shooting turns self in

1 dead after RV crash in Putnam County

Local News

by: WOWK 13 News Team

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One person is dead after an RV crash shut down multiple Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. According to Putnam Co Dispatch, the accident happened at around 1 PM on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 near the US 35 – Winfield exit.

Dispatchers say the only vehicle involved in the accident is the RV. One person was confirmed dead at the scene. Another person was entrapped, but they have been extracted and taken to a hospital via chopper.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department have responded to the crash and are on the scene.

WOWK 13 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 News Facebook Page

WOWK 13 NEWS

Local Events