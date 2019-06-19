1 dead after RV crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One person is dead after an RV crash shut down multiple Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. According to Putnam Co Dispatch, the accident happened at around 1 PM on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 near the US 35 – Winfield exit.

Dispatchers say the only vehicle involved in the accident is the RV. One person was confirmed dead at the scene. Another person was entrapped, but they have been extracted and taken to a hospital via chopper.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department have responded to the crash and are on the scene.

