HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Bryan Chambers with the City of Huntington says one person died after an early morning structure fire on Harvey Road.

Firefighters responded to the call within the 2600 block of Harvey Road around 5:32 a.m., Chambers says.

Crews secured the scene to investigate why the fire happened and the fatality involved, according to Chambers.

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Fire Department)

The victim’s name is not being released until their family is notified.

Huntington Fire Department responded to the fire.