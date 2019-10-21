1 dead in fatal Pike County crash

STONE, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after one person died in a crash in Pike County. Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, troopers received a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the mouth of Pond Creek.

Once troopers arrived, they determined Jeremy Gibson, 29, of Haysi, Virginia, was traveling north on US 119. Troopers say Gibson lost control of his vehicle and collided with another vehicle, which was stationary waiting to make a turn southbound.

Gibson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Mike Hall. The operator of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment and released. This investigation is being led and reconstructed by Detective Merlo.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories