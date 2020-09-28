1 dead in shooting in Jackson County

KENNA, WV (WOWK) – Jackson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ross Mellinger has confirmed to 13 News that a female is deceased from a gunshot wound in Kenna, West Virginia.

The shooting took place on Sugar Creek Road in Kenna. There is no word on a suspect at this time. Police are on scene. We will update you as more information is made available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.