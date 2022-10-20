FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – One person has died after a fire broke out at a camper in Fayette County, Wednesday.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at a camper on Okey L Patteson Rd. Firefighters with the Oak Hill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they saw what they described as a fifth-wheel camper fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff says once the fire was extinguished, human remains were discovered inside the structure.

At that time, officers with the State Fire Marshall’s office and Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched. The remains are currently at the Office of the State Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death, Fridley says.

If you have any information regarding the fire, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,”. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau, and is being assisted by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.