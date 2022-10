LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley.

Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash remains under investigation by the KSP. Lifeguard Ambulance Service assisted troopers on scene.