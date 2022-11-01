One person has died after a crash on I-77 in Kanawha County (Photo Credit: Rich West, WOWK)

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 4:00 p.m.): A fatal crash on I-64 E/I-77 S near Malden is causing traffic backup on the interstate as well as on MacCorkle Avenue SE in Kanawha City.

The roadway is still closed at this time.

West Virginia 511 traffic cameras show traffic backup between the Greenbrier Street exit in Charleston and Mile Marker 95 near the far end of Kanawha City.

(WV 511)

Traffic cameras show most cars getting off the 35th Street Bridge exit in Kanawha City. It is expected that MacCorkle Avenue SE will have heavier traffic due to the road closure.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information comes in.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person has died in a crash on I-77 in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. near the 96 mile-marker. Dispatchers say the vehicle is on fire in the roadway.

Dispatchers say the crash has closed the Midland Trail exit of I-77S. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.

One person has died after a crash on I-77 in Kanawha County (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photojournalist Michael Magee)

13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this article as we learn more details.