UPDATE: (5:53 P.M. Tuesday, Aug. 30) – Neighbors in the Lower Donnally Road area of Kanawha City tell WOWK 13 News they heard gunshots in the area at the time of a fatal shooting this afternoon.

Witnesses tell 13 News many people were out and about at the time, on typical evening walks or cutting grass, when the shooting took place.

Those who knew the victim say they are shocked by the incident and that the victim was “a kind person.” The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities at this time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a shooting in Charleston.

The incident happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in the Kanawha City area.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, one person has been detained in the investigation.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will provide details as new information becomes available.