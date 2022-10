PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in an ATV crash in Putnam County.

Putnam County Dispatchers say the call for the crash came in around 5:15 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022. It happened on Harmon Creek Road in the area of Poca River Road.

The Poca Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are responding. No further information is being released at this time.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.