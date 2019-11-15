1 found dead after Pike County house fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police have opened a death investigation after a body was found inside a home after a structure fire in the Stone area of Pike County. KSP received a 911 call at around 4 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, about the structure fire.

Troopers say the caller reported there was possibly someone still inside the home. Just before 5:30, a body was located inside the building.

Police say this is an ongoing death investigation with very few details at this time. As the investigation progresses further details will be released.

