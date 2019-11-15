Live Now
1 found dead after Pike County house fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police have opened a death investigation after a body was found inside a home after a structure fire in the Stone area of Pike County. KSP received a 911 call at around 4 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, about the structure fire.

Troopers say the caller reported there was possibly someone still inside the home. Just before 5:30, a body was located inside the building.

Police say this is an ongoing death investigation with very few details at this time. As the investigation progresses further details will be released.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

