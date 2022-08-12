KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities found one person dead in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Metro dispatchers.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call around 11:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, of a house fire on Middle Patch Road in Gallagher.

Dispatchers say at this time, authorities are not sure if the fire is the cause of the person’s death.

Crews have knocked down the fire, dispatchers say. Fire units from Pratt, Montgomery and East Bank responded along with Kanawha County medics.